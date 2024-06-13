The show, Star Wars: The Acolyte has recently premiered on Disney+ with eight episodes in total. The new show follows a series of Jedi killings set in the High Republic era, uncovering the dark forces behind them all. Each episode is packed with new information, references, Easter eggs, and trivia from the franchise’s history.

The official logline of the show reads, “An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.”

The Acolyte features a star-studded Jedi Masters cast with familiar faces like Amandla Stenberg and Lee Junh-jae from Squid Game. Following the weekly release of The Acolyte, here is all you need to know about the cast and characters of the latest Star Wars series.

Lee Jung-jae as Sol

Lee Jung-jae from Netflix’s Squid Games plays the role of Jedi Master Sol, a character known for his intense emotions and deep compassion. Tasked with assembling a small team, he sets out to track down the individual responsible for the Jedi murders across the galaxy. In the official trailer of The Acolyte, he is seen teaching the Padawans as per the ways of the Force and leading an investigation into the Jedi murders, requesting them to personally pursue the culprit since his former student Osha has also been murdered. He is also shocked when he goes up against an opponent wielding a red lightsaber, as it was unlike anything he has encountered before. Before becoming famous for his role in Squid Games, he had already established a successful career in South Korean cinema. He debuted in the drama Sandglass and starred in several other shows including An Affair, Oh! Brothers, Hunt, and The Housemaid.

Carrie-Anne Moss as Indara

Popularly known for her iconic role as Trinity in The Matrix, Carrie-Anne Moss plays Jedi Master Indara in The Acolyte. She is known for her exacting control of Force abilities and her role is inspired by Trinity’s character who avoids fights but can decisively finish them when needed. In the show’s trailer, Indara uses her skills against an assassin. The actress gained prominence through several movies including Memento, Fido, Disturbia, and Chocolat. She also played the role of Jeri Hogarth in Netflix’s Marvel series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. She is also expected to appear in the second season of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s FUBAR.

Amandla Stenberg as Osha and Mae Aniseya

Amandla Stenberg gained popularity from her role as Rue in The Hunger Games. She plays a dual role in The Acolyte as Osha and Mae. Osha, the former Padawan of Sol left the Jedi Order while Mae, her twin who is thought to be long-dead, is working with a mysterious force to kill Jedi Masters. Following her tragic past, Mae is determined to take revenge and proves to be a formidable opponent as she fights against Indara. Stenberg also starred in Everything, Everything, Bodies Bodies Bodies, The Hate U Give, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Charlie Barnett as Yord Fandar

Charlie Barnett rose to fame after he collaborated with Headland in Russian Doll. He portrays the character of Jedi Knight Yord Fandar in The Acolyte, a by-the-books Jedi and former training partner of Osha. He is now seen aiding in the investigation of Jedi murders. Yord Fandar is described as an overachiever and a strict rule follower who is shocked to discover the extent of the threats against the Jedi. Barnett also starred in Chicago Fire, You, Arrow, Men in Black 3, Orange Is the New Black, Tales of the City, Valor, Secrets and Lies, and Average Joe.

Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon

Dafne Keen is popularly known for her role as Laura/X-23 in Logan opposite Hugh Jackman. She is playing Jecki Lon in The Acolyte, a Jedi Padawan who accompanies Sol in the investigation to track down the Jedi murders across the galaxy. Although she is still a Padawan, her exceptional maturity and skills project her calmness as she masters her lightsaber forms. Keen also played several other roles in HBO’s His Dark Materials, Ana, and The Refugees.

Manny Jacinto as Qimir

Manny Jacinto portrays the role of Qimir, a scoundrel aiding Mae in her mission to hunt down and kill Jedi in The Acolyte. Though his appearance is limited, his disdain for the Jedi is evident when he says, “The Jedi justify their galactic dominance in the name of peace, but that peace is a lie.” Overall, Qimir, a former smuggler turned trader is a complex ally for Mae. Jacinto is known for his roles in The Good Place, Top Gun: Maverick, Once Upon a Time, Hailey’s On It!, Supernatural, iZombie, and Bates Motel.

Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra Rwoh

Rebecca Henderson is introduced as the Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh who is known for her long career in the Order and her unique lightsaber whip. She is also introduced in the High Republic book series as Vernestra “Vern” Rwoh, who is a prodigy. She became a Jedi Knight at 15 and wields a purple lightsaber that can be transformed into a whip. Henderson has starred in Russian Doll, Inventing Anna, Orange Is the New Black, The Good Wife, Werewolves Within, Mickey and the Bear, and others.

