The Boys Season 4 dropped three new episodes this week and has received a fantastic response. The superhero series released its first season in 2019 and has been delivering smashing seasons one after the other. Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book, Eric Kripke developed the show for Amazon Prime Video.

What makes The Boys such an interesting and enjoyable watch is its content, satire, dark humour, and performances. The cast includes a talented bunch: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Jessie T Usher, Chace Crawford, Erin Moriarty, and several others. Recently, the makers announced that The Boys Season 5 will be the last one. The news has shocked the fans, but showrunner Eric Kripke revealed why it’s the last season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

Eric Kripke on Why The Boys Season 5 Is The Last One

In an interview, Eric Kripke shared that he is excited to execute a 5-season plan for the Amazon Prime Video series. Kripke said, “Part of it is such a wonky stupid screenwriter thing, but three and five are the big magical numbers for writing. Three is movie acts, TV acts are five. Jokes are a runner of three for five. Five just seems like a good round number. It’s enough to tell the story but also bring it to a climax without wearing out its welcome. It’s been hard because I haven’t been able to tell everyone. I was thrilled to finally be able to get the word out there.”

The Boys Season 4 creator further told Entertainment Weekly that having season 4 as the penultimate one was the past of this argument. Eric believes no one can watch the new season without getting a feeling that it’s going to end next year. Hence, they decided to announce that season 5 is the last one. Kripe hopes for a “cool epic heading-toward-the-end feeling” with season 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE BOYS (@theboystv)

Meanwhile, you can stream the first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 on Prime Video. The fourth episode will release next week. Furthermore, makers released a spin-off of The Boys series titled ‘Gen V’ last year. The show has been renewed for a second season.

Must Read: The Holdovers OTT Release In India: When & Where To Watch This Oscar-Nominated Christmas Comedy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News