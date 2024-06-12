The year 2023 saw some amazing Hollywood releases. Yes, the Oppenheimer and Barbie clash was memorable. But there were also some fantastic releases like Mission Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part 1, Killers of The Flower Moon, Priscilla, Asteroid City, and more. One such fun movie that entertained the audience last year was The Holdovers.

It’s a Christmas comedy film that was released in the US theatres on October 27, 2023. The movie received good reviews and five nominations at the Academy Awards this year. Well, if you are an Indian and love Christmas movies, we have exciting news for you. The Holdovers is all set to stream in India soon.

The Holdovers Cast & Crew

Alexander Payne directed the film, which stars Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa, Carrie Preston, and others. David Hemingson penned the story, and Eigil Byrid did the cinematography. Mark Orton composed the film’s music.

The Holdovers Plot

It’s a story set in the 1970s when a Classics Teacher is assigned to chaperone a few students during the Christmas holidays. The teacher is not pleased with the duty, and we see how things shape up in this unusual Christmas for him. The official synopsis reads, “THE HOLDOVERS follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a prestigious American school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them — a damaged, brainy troublemaker (newcomer Dominic Sessa) — and with the school’s head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam (Da’Vine Joy Randolph).”

Watch The Holdovers Trailer Below –

Where & When To Watch The Holdovers In India?

The Oscar-nominated Christmas comedy will release in India on June 16, 2024, on Jio Cinema. The streaming platform updated the same on its channel.

