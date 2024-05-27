Taylor Swift- Billie Eilish feud explained as the Oscar winner calls 3-hour concert 'psychotic'

Recently, the internet has been abuzz with speculation of a beef between the two of the greatest female pop stars of the generation. The fans of Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish are of the opinion that all is not well between the billionaire entertainer and the Oscar winner.

This is, however, not the first time any two female megastars from the industry have been pitted against each other. While the ‘thanK you, aIMee’ singer and Eilish have not directly named each other, the fans have speculated that ‘Bad Blood’ is brewing between the dynamic duo.

Let us delve deeper into the suspected feud between Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish and explore the various facets.

March 2024

The speculation of the feud between Eilish and Swift started in March when the ‘What Was I Made For?’ singer spoke out about the wastefulness of “some of the biggest artists of the world.” She called out the musicians who release multiple versions of their albums on vinyl to boost their sales.

In an interview with Billboard, the ‘Hotline Bling’ singer said, “We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging … which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money.”

Eilish condemned the move, saying, “I can’t even express to you how wasteful it is. It is right in front of our faces and people are just getting away with it left and right.”

The 22-year-old musician continued, “Then it’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f**king 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more.”

Eilish, who is a vocal environmentalist, called out the move and said, “It’s so wasteful, and it’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it’s all your favorite artists doing that shit.”

Though Eilish did not name Taylor Swift (or any other pop star for that matter) in her condemnation, several netizens thought it could have been directed toward the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer, as Swift has a reputation for bringing out multiple vinyls.

April 2024

Following the widespread speculation, Eilish, however, took to her Instagram in April to specify that her rant was not directed to anybody in particular (guess, she too got the wind of it). The ‘Lovely’ singer added that it was an observation made for the entire industry.

She wrote to her Instagram Story, “Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that Billboard article.”

She continued, “I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues. & when it comes to variants, so many artists release them – including ME! which I clearly state in the article.”

Eilish discussed the environmental crisis and the need for celebrities to step up. She concluded, “The climate crisis is now, and it’s about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better, sheesh.”

May 2024

Things heated up a little more in May during the release date of Eilish’s album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’.

Within a few days of Eilish’s album release (the OIscar winner’s album came out on May 17), Swift re-released three new digital versions of her ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, with each of them including a different live recording of her multiple Eras Tour concerts from Paris.

However, this started another feud between the two fandoms as Eilish’s fans accused Swift of releasing the album to retain her top spots on the charts.

However, the latest addition to the alleged beef came when the Swifties suspected Eilish of shading the ‘Lover’ singer when she said pop stars who perform concerts for three or more hours are “psychotic.”

She said in an interview on Stationhead Radio on May 23, “I’m not doing a three-hour show,” before adding, “Doing a three hour show.. That’s psychotic. Nobody wants that. You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan.”

She added, “Even my favorite artists, I’m not trying to hear them for three hours. That’s far too long. That’s literally psychotic.”

While many fans thought that was a shade aimed at Swift, the ‘No Time To Die’ singer previously praised Swift for her Eras Tour. She told The Los Angeles Times previously, “Taylor Swift [is an] untouchable superstar. The fact that they can put on a show that long and filled for so many incredible moments is amazing.”

So, this is all of it. Until any of the singers directly call out the other, we would like to believe, the feud is (hopefully) just a conjunction of the fans.

