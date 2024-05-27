Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North, was unfairly slammed online following a significant leap in her music career. On Saturday, May 25, 10-year-old North West made her stage debut as Young Simba in Disney’s The Lion King live concert at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Per Hollywood Bowl’s official site, Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s daughter would join Disney’s The Lion King 30th Anniversary – a Two-day Live-to-Film Concert Event alongside Heather Headley and Lebo M., as well as Jennifer Hudson. Franchise veterans Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Weaver, Jeremy Irons and Nathan Lane also appeared in the live concert.

While North’s performance received a standing ovation from the audience, some social media users on X slammed Kim and Kanye’s eldest daughter for snagging a coveted role.

Online trolls took lowball shots at the 10-year-old with a resounding “no baby” chorus ringing through the comment section. One comment read, “Mediocre Nepo Baby.”

Another user echoed, “Nepotism is so crazy, lol. Someone else’s more talented, probably a voice and dance-trained kid, didn’t get it because his/her family isn’t famous enough.”

She didn’t get any of Kanye’s talents from the gene pool but thankfully she has Kris Jenner to keep her booked and busy — Pop Sashimi (@popsashimii) May 25, 2024

Meanwhile, another user went after North’s singing ability, saying, “She didn’t get any of Kanye’s talents from the gene pool, but thankfully, she has Kris Jenner to keep her booked and busy.”

As the vitriolic comments intensified, several users defended Kim Kardashian’s daughter North and even praised her performance. A user noted, “She actually showed some promise as an art student, though. There’s loads of creative ability in that.”

Another added, “This is a kid, so I’m just going to say it looks like she’s having fun.”

A netizen pointed “Y’all forget that this is a child; blame the director, Kim and Ye, for the nepotism.”

Despite the online discourse, North West appeared to be having the time of her life on stage. Proud mom Kim Kardashian also posted a series of behind-the-scenes looks from her daughter’s performance on Saturday.

