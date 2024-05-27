Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny recently caused a stir after the former couple, who called it quits in December 2023, were spotted together multiple times this month. The supermodel and Grammy-winning Puerto Rican rapper, who stunned the world with their unexpected romance, began seeing each other in February 2023 before going their separate ways in December.

After a brief sighting during New Year’s, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted together again multiple times this month, sparking reconciliation rumours. The suspected on-again couple was recently spotted together in Miami over the weekend. According to Page Six, the Duo were reportedly at a Japanese steakhouse co-owned by the Puerto Rican Reggaeton artist David Grutman.

A source told the publication the pair were inside the restaurant for over an hour but did not appear too cosy as they dined together. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted together in Coachella in April 2024 and were also seen running around L.A. that month.

Here’s everything we know about the model and rapper’s relationship amid reconciliation rumors.

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny first seen together in February 2023

According to People, the couple first met through mutual friends at the beginning of February 2023, after Bad Bunny moved to Los Angeles.

TMZ captured the pair following a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber after leaving the same restaurant in Beverly Hills. Shortly after, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi alleged the two were seen kissing at a private club on February 15.

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny were caught kissing publicly in March 2023

The pair were photographed sharing a kiss in a parking lot at a sushi restaurant in West Hollywood following a night out with friends, thus confirming their dating status.

The couple were photographed riding a horse on April 2023

TMZ published photos of the pair at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in California, where they were horseback riding. Kendall, an avid rider, reportedly took the rapper on a horseback riding date. Days later, the model was spotted supporting Bad Buddy during his performance at Coachella. Later in the month, the rumored couple was photographed together leaving Tyler, the Creator’s concert in L.A. On April 29, they were spotted together in NYC at celeb hotspot Carbone.

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny were spotted together after attending The Met Gala on May 1 2023

The rumored couple, who were among the night’s attendees at the 2023 Met Gala, did not make a joint appearance at the event but were later seen heading into the after-party together.

Days later, on May 12, they made their first official public appearance at a Lakers playoff game. They were spotted together on a dinner date in Santa Monica a couple of days later. On June 21, in separate interviews, the couple declined to comment on their relationship while expressing their need for privacy.

A source reveals the couple are getting closer in July 2023

While Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny kept their romance private, a source tells Entertainment Tonight the couple is growing closer as they continue to date. The source added, “Things are becoming more serious, and their relationship is on the upswing. They are still keeping things light, but they are both super into each other and have a ton of chemistry.”

Bad Bunny posted a rare video with Kendall Jenner in August 2023

After the couple were spotted at date nights and at a Drake concert on August 27, the rapper shared a clip of an intimate moment with his girlfriend, Kendall Jenner. A day later, Bunny gave a subtle nod to his girlfriend on his Instagram Story by wearing a gold chain necklace with a K charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAD BUNNY NEWS (@thekingoflatintrap)

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny make Fashion Week debut in September 2023

On September 22, the couple attended Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway show in Milan. Days later, they teamed up for an ad campaign for Gucci’s Valigeria luggage collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GUCCI (@gucci)

Kendall Jenner supports Bad Bunny at an SNL After party in October 2023

On October 22, 2023, the couple celebrated the rapper’s stint hosting and performing on SNL at the NYC hot spot L’Avenue.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny break up in December 2023

After ten months of dating, an insider confirmed that the couple called it quits. A source providing some insight into the breakup told Entertainment Tonight, “Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things slowly started to fizzle between them. They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship, and that was mutually understood from the get-go.”

The former couple were spotted spending New Year’s together in January 2024

People reported that the former couple and a group of mutual friends celebrated the New Year together on a trip to Barbados.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted together multiple times in May

The former couple triggered reconciliation rumours after they were spotted together numerous times in May 2024, including at Bunny’s concert in Orlando, Florida, last week.

