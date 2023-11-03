Kendall Jenner is well-known across the globe not only as a reality star but also as one of the top and most-paid supermodels in the world. Kendall – who celebrates her 28th birthday today, first rose to fame by starring in the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians – a show that ran for 20 seasons and gave fans an inside view into what the Kardashian family dynamic was like.

Jenner entered the modeling world at 14 but had her major breakout seasons in 2014 when she shifted from print photoshoots and debuted in high fashion shows. During 2014-15, she walked the runways for well-known designers during the New York, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks. It was during this time that she rocked a sheer look when strutting the ramp for Marc Jacob at the NYFW in 2014.

During a past interview with W, Kendall Jenner called her debut fashion show walk for the Fall 2014 Marc Jacobs collection the breakthrough moment in her career. Talking about being more excited than nervous about walking the coveted ramp at the New York Fashion Week when she was just 18 years old, the KUWTK reality star said, “I think I wasn’t nervous cause I was wearing flats — I was like,’ I can’t fall, there’s no way I can fall.’” She continued, “And then my t*ts were out, I don’t know why I wasn’t nervous about that.”

Talking about her t*ts being on display for the world to see, Kendall Jenner continued, “I was really excited about my t*ts being out, actually.” She added, “I’m weird, I love my t*ts being out. It’s like one of my things, I guess. I’m young! When I’m older, I want to be able to look at it and be like,’ I looked good!’”

Talking about her t*t-bearing look at the Fall 2014 Marc Jacobs show, Kendall was seen wearing a risqué sheer V-neck top – that even showed off her belly button, dual-colored pants with a tiny silver zip, and almost nonexistent pockets, brown sheer leggings and flat brown boot. The reality show star-model completed the look with a chained sling bag to match her bottoms and a chocolate brown-almost black thick hair band to keep her short bob away from her face. While flaunting her assets was enough to grab attention on the ramp, the then-18-year-old Kendall also had her eyebrows bleached blond.

As we wrap this article, we wish Kendall Jenner love on her 28th birthday.

