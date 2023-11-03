Taylor Swift is ruling the hearts of millions, not only with her music but her sweet and caring personality, too. The 33-year-old musician – who is currently making the headlines for dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie, once revealed she was in two car accidents. Not only was she behind the wheel in both incidents, but they took place on the same day. Shocked?

While on The Graham Norton Show, along with the cast members of Dark Phoenix – Sophie Turner, Michael Fassbender, Jessica Chastain, and James McAvoy, the ‘Cruel Summer’ spilled the beans about this unpleasant day that saw her get into two car accidents. Read on to know all about it.

Recalling her cover shoot for Rolling Stone and getting into two car accidents while being interviewed for it on the talk show in 2020, Taylor Swift began by saying, “When Rolling Stone does a cover story, you hang out with this journalist for a couple of days… you just hang out. If you drive around, they’re sitting there. If you go to lunch, we hang. It’s like a thing.” Calling featuring on the cover of Rolling Stone a “huge deal” and comparing it to “a big angels singing” moment, Tay continued, “So, of course, I was just like, ‘Be your best self today’ [and] like, ‘If you’re going to drive, you drive the best you’ve driven.”

Talking about how stressful it is, Taylor Swift continued, “Also, you’re like, ‘How do I be real and not be pretending to be real?’ When I’m clearly, like… I know this is a journalist. But through all, I was just like, ‘Okay. So, I’m going to take him on a day that I’m going to rehearsals, it’s normal. I’m just going to drive him because that’s what I normally do.” Despite telling herself, “Be your best self at driving,” Ms Swift revealed she had two car accidents.

Recalling both collisions, the ‘Bad Blood’ singer said, “I got in two car accidents – with him in the car! One was my fault; one was not. One was an ‘I’m sorry,’ the second was a ‘You’re welcome; I saved your life. We got sideswiped.’” She continued, “I was fully panicking, and when we got sideswiped, I think he screamed out something like, ‘I have a new baby at home!’”

Taylor Swift added, “I was like, ‘Oh, this is not going to be a good cover story for me. Like, this is going to be good for people reading it, but not for me.” Check out the clip here:

Did you know this trivia about The Eras Tour movie star?

