Swifties may faint if Taylor Swift plans a tour in India. While that may not be happening any time soon, The Eras Tour concert film has been released in India today. The buzz is massive, and the advance booking collections for the opening day are “all too well.” Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

The Eras Tour film documents Tay’s 2023-24 concert tour. The film premiered in Los Angeles on October 11 and was released in theatres worldwide on October 13. It has already garnered $203.37 million globally and is the second highest-grossing concert film after Michael Jackson’s This Is It ($261 million).

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is hitting theatres in India today, and the advance booking collections have been impressive for the genre! For day 1, the concert film closed its pre-sales at 1.40 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) to its kitty. If that’s not it, Swifties will be happy to hear that 32,500+ tickets have already been sold.

Isn’t it ‘all too well’? Surely, beyond the ‘wildest dreams’ of fans! Taylor Swift has a huge impact on today’s generation because of the relatability of her songs. From tracks about gal pals to heartbreaks, she has something or the other for every phase of our lives!

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour may eventually slow down at the box office with the arrival of The Marvels on November 10 worldwide. In addition, Christopher Nolan has also decided to re-release Oppenheimer across six prime IMAX locations, so Cillian Murphy starrer will also grab a chunk of screens this week.

The concert film, however, had been a massive success since its big release at the ticket windows. It had collected $100 million only via pre-sales, and that amount could alone surpass the lifetime of many concert films. It also witnessed the second biggest October opening of all time, leaving behind biggies like Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($37.4 million) and Halloween ($33 million).

