Brie Larson’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is as Captain Marvel. The first movie back in 2019 was the 11th-best opening in MCU history. And, after Ms Marvel series on Disney+, the sequel The Marvels is about to release, featuring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris, along with Korean actor Park Seo Joon and more.

But it seems there’s no hype about it, which is resulting in poor pre-sale tickets. The Marvels isn’t trending properly to attract the audience’s attention. Will the sequel have the lowest opening in the MCU history? Scroll ahead to read further!

Apparently, The Marvels is assumed to earn $50 million – $75 million domestically at its opening weekend, whereas Captain Marvel had earned $153.4 million four years back in 2019. According to Box Office Insider Luiz Fernando, as mentioned in a report of The Direct, Brie Larson starrer’s pre-sale tickets have been the weakest in the MCU history, even in the post-COVID era, proving the point that the movie couldn’t stir up the audience’s interest.

It seems Captain Marvel‘s sequel is breaking the MCU’s fan-craze streak, which might result in garnering low box office numbers as well. Since 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, no Marvel movie has seen this poor pre-sale tickets, not even The Eternals, which had a disappointing Box Office collection. For the unversed, the Angelina Jolie starrer had earned $71.3 million on its debut weekend. Even Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania had also earned $106.1 million domestically on its opening weekend, but with its poor review and criticisms, it grossed $214.5 million.

If The Marvels hits 200 million at the box office, domestically, they’ll be lucky.

Ever since The Avengers‘ Infinity saga ended, the Marvel Cinematic Universe couldn’t attract the humongous fan craze on its opening weekend or in total. The audience might feel confused as they might think about completing their homework by watching the series that stream on Disney+, including Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, Secret Invasion, and others. But the fact that Captain Marvel is a female-lead superhero movie, it’s future depends a lot on the monetary factor.

But we also can’t forget that The Marvels is going to release at a very wrong time when the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing, which means the actors won’t be able to promote it, too. Marvel might have a loyal fandom across the globe, but will the majority turn up at the theatres on November 10, 2023, to watch Brie Larson’s The Marvels? What do you think?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

