Being a franchise film always helps as front-loaded starts come in with the goodwill of predecessors. One such franchise biggie is set for its grand release in November: The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes. It’ll be arriving the next week after The Marvels release in theatres. Keep reading to know how much it is expected to earn during the opening weekend at the North American box office!

For the unversed, The Hunger Games franchise started in 2012. The first installment featured Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and others. It was a blockbuster hit, with almost $700 million coming in against the budget of $78 million. After such a success, there was no stopping, and we saw as many as four parts being made.

The Hunger Games is among the most highly successful film franchises in the world, with its gross going above $3 billion. Yes, you read that right! And with such a glorious past of the franchise, the fifth installment, i.e., The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, is aiming to mark a solid start during the opening weekend (November 17 to 19).

After being successfully shouldered by Jennifer Lawrence, The Hunger Games franchise will see an entry of fresh faces. The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is a prequel to the first film released in 2012. It will see new faces like Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler. It also stars Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis, and others in key roles.

Speaking about the opening weekend projection, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is expected to earn $50 million at the North American box office, reports Deadline. It’s a superb start because the film’s budget is said to be $100 million. The franchise is known for garnering positive responses from critics, and this time too, it seems great critical acclaim is on its way. So yes, recovering the budget seems like a cakewalk, as the film is expected to bring in impressive numbers after a strong weekend.

