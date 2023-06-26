The final episode of Game Of Thrones was aired in May 2019, but it soon faced a major backlash as many of its loyal viewers were not content with its ending. The multiple Emmy-award winning show got brutally trolled on the Internet at the time. Shedding light on the same, show’s actor Peter Dinklage later took a dig at those who were not fine with the show’s ending. Scroll down to read the details.

Peter Dinklage shot to fame with the portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in Game Of Thrones. The series ran from 2011 to 2019 with a total of eight seasons. The HBO series was based on the novels penned by George R.R. Martin. Some of the fans of the award-winning show got so upset by its final season that they launched a Change.org petition pleading for HBO to redo the entire season.

Speaking of Peter Dinklage talking about the same, according to Insider, the actor in 2021 said, “They wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together. By the way, it’s fiction. There’s dragons in it. Move on.” The actor continued, “The show subverts what you think, and that’s what I love about it. Yeah, it was called ‘Game of Thrones,’ but at the end, the whole dialogue when people would approach me on the street was, ‘Who’s going to be on the throne?’ I don’t know why that was their takeaway because the show really was more than that.” Dinklage, for the unversed, won four best-supporting-actor Emmy Awards over the show’s eight seasons.

Peter Dinklage also revealed that he felt the fans got angry about how the show ended because the show was simply coming to an end in general. “They were angry at us for breaking up with them,” said the actor.

Dinklage added, “We were going off the air, and they didn’t know what to do with their Sunday nights anymore. They wanted more, so they backlashed about that.”

He further said, “We had to end when we did because what the show was really good at was breaking preconceived notions: Villains became heroes, and heroes became villains.”

Peter Dinklage, in the same interview, also revealed that one of his favorite moments from the finale was when Emilia Clarke’s dragon burned the throne.

