The much-awaited Bigg Boss OTT 2 began a few days ago amidst much fanfare. From fights to friendships, the show is witnessing it all and has hooked the attention of the viewers. Now Bebika Dhurve added an intriguing twist by revealing details of Salman Khan’s love life and his ideal partner.

The seventh episode of the reality series had powerful emotions as arguments arose and unexpected admissions were made. Fans were on the edge of their seats as the dramatised and thrilling rollercoaster was given by the programme.

On Bigg Boss OTT, contestant Manisha Rani asked Bebika Dhurve whether Salman Khan was ever betrayed in love. The Astrologer instantly added, “Bhayankar (horrible).” Further, she shared why Salman Khan is still single and described what kind of a partner Salman wants. She added, “Jitna khudko rough and tough dikhate hai, emotionless dikhate hai, practical headed dikhate hai, workholic dikhate hai, andar se utna hi naram dil aur pyaar mei dubne wala dil hai.”

Heaping praises on Salman Khan, Bebika added, “Salman is very ambitious, and he possesses fabulous business skills.” She added, “Lekin unko chahiye gharelu, maa baap ki seva karne wali, pati ki seva karne wali, pati ko samajne wali. Shaam ko voh aaye toh pyaar se do baate bolkar unko nivale khilaye aur unko chain ki neend de. Joh din bhar mei unka dimaag mess up hua hai usko soothe kare. Unko aise over ambitious ladki nahi jamne wali, unko grahani jamne wali hai.”

Currently hosting the reality show, Salman is now set to be seen in the third instalment of his hit franchise – Tiger 3. he will reunite with Katrina Kaif for the film, and Emraan Hashmi has joined the franchise as the villain in the upcoming movie. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to have a special appearance in the film scheduled to release this Diwali.

