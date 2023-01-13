Bigg Boss 16 is making news again and this time it’s not because of the fight and arguments in the house or the changing equation between the housemates. As per reports coming in, the Salman Khan-hosted show – which recently had its family special week, is likely to have three contestants bidding the show adieu today.

Shocked? There’s more. Reportedly, not only will BB16 be losing three housemates but it’s Dabangg host too. Scroll below to know the latest gossip we came across regarding the controversial show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a recent tweet by ‘The Khabri’, Bigg Boss 16 is all set to have three contestants leave the show with just a month left until the finale. As per the tweet, the three contestants who wil be shown the door this week on the Salman Khan-hosted show are Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and Sreejita De. The reasons as revealed by the same for the same are Sajid’s ‘minimum guarantee’ contract with the channel being over and Abdu having to leave owing to prior commitments.

The Khabri’s tweet revealing this firey gossip of three evictions/lwalk outs – as well as host Salman Khan’s future on Bigg Boss 16, read, “Now that #SajidKhan #AbduRozik and #SreejitaDe are out of the house, #SalmanKhan’s contract on hosting #BiggBoss16 is also over. We couldn’t confirm his renewal of contract as of now.”

Now that #SajidKhan #AbduRozik and #SreejitaDe are out of the house,#SalmanKhan's contract on hosting #BiggBoss16 is also over. We couldn't confirm his renewal of contract as of now. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 13, 2023

Talking about Sajid Khan’s exit, the handle in another tweet wrote, “Told you 1 month back about #SajidKhan’s MG upto 15 Jan, and he was saved by makers and will be out finally after guarantee is over now.” The channel’s previous tweet talking about the same read, “As per inside sources #SajidKhan has the minimum guarantee(MG) of staying in #BiggBoss16 house upto 15 January 2023 so he will be saved by makers till his #MG is over”

Told you 1 month back about #SajidKhan's MG upto 15 Jan, and he was saved by makers and will be out finally after guarantee is over now. https://t.co/IMfzrVPa1C — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 13, 2023

Do you think there will be 3 evictions this week? Also, would you continue watching Bigg Boss 16 if Salman Khan is no longer the host? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Brother Yogesh Breaks Silence On His Sister Being Targetted By The Makers & Salman Khan: “Mujhe Aisa Lagta Hai Ki…” [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News