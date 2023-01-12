Big Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed is truly an enigma; she hogs up all the limelight whenever she steps out in the city, mostly because of her bizarre clothes. She also ends up getting in legal trouble for her outrageous sense of fashion. This time as well she made the headlines as she got spotted by the paparazzi in an all-black ensemble.

Uorfi is known for wearing bold clothes, especially DIY clothes; she is quite innovative in that sense, as she turns everything into a dress. For example, she once created an outfit made out of fake nails.

Uorfi Javed, this time, wore a black laced outfit with a pair of gloves that ran to her fingers. It was also made out of the same fabric. She even fashioned a mask from the same material, which had an uncanny resemblance with a woman’s p*nty. Uorfi’s undergarment was viably visible through her sheer lace skirt. For a top, she wore a strapless br*. The actress kept her hair up and tied in a ponytail.

As soon as her video clip was posted on Instagram, netizens, without wasting any time, started pouring in their hilarious comments. As one of the users said,

“muhhpeee chaddi kon pehenta hai bee”

“Urfi ji apne kahi aur ka mask kahin aur lagaya hai “

“Chaddi women new super hero unlocked”

“To yeh jo pehna hai isme allergies nahi hoti”

“Yeh jo kapda hai usko bola hai mujhe allergies mat Karna”

“Srdii be like ___ Gazab bazzatj ha”

Uorfi Javed often faces the brunt of netizens for these types of clothes, so much as that she sometimes faces life threats too. Even her new year started with a bang when BJP leader Chitra Wagh lodged a complaint against her with the Mumbai Police for wearing revealing dresses in public places.

On the professional front, Uorfi Javed is currently a contestant on MTV’s dating reality show Splitsvilla X4.

