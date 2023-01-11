While family week continues in the Bigg Boss 16 house, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s brother Yogesh Choudhary visited the controversial on day 1 and spent 24 hours with his sister after over 3 months. Post exiting the house, we caught up with him and asked him quite a few questions about his stay in the house and the housemates.

In our exclusive chat with Priyanka’s sibling, we asked him about her game and how Ankit Gupta’s exit affected it, her being targeted by the makers and lots more. Read on to know all that he exclusively told us.

Talking about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s being targeted in the Bigg Boss house – by the contestants and the makers, her brother said, “Mujhe lagta hai ki equations thode change ho rahe hai. Jaha pehle zyada target hoti thi, kyuki target hone ke liye naye waha ab naye naye muddhe banana wali Archana aa rahi hai. Who sabko pareshan karke rakti hai (isliye) ab woh zyada target ho rahi hai.” He continued, “Aur Priyanka di bahut strong contestant thi isliye woh target hoti thi. Ab unn sab ko samajh aa gaya ki isko target karke koi fayda nahi hai , kahi nahi jaane wali hai. Toh abhi joh jaa sakta hai toh pehle usko nikalo, (isliye) ab who Archana ko target karna start kiya hai.”

On being asked if he felt Bigg Boss targeted Priyanka Chahar Choudhary by asking her to question Shalin regarding why he didn’t sacrifice Tina in the recent task after which they lost all their ration, Yogesh said, “Nahi, mujhe aise nahi lagta ki use target kiya gaya. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki iss task mein galti teeno kit hi – Tina Datta ki bhi galti thi, Shalin Bhanot ki bhi galti thi and Archana Gautam ki bhi galti thi. Par dhekha jaye toh mujhe Shalinji ki galti thoda zyada laga kyuki unhone baar baa raise bola ki ‘Archana koi fyada nahi, koi fyada nahi. Ration chala jayega.’ Mujhe aise lagta hai ki who Archana ke psychology se thoda khelne ka soch rahe the par unhe pata nahi tha ki Archana ji thoda mentally strong hai iss cheez ko leke.” Adding that Shalin neither allowed Tina to put the box nor he did it but his plan to get Archana to sacrifice Sajid Khan also backfired, Yogesh said, “Bigg Boss agar Priyanka ko nahi batate toh bhi woh jake Shalinji ko bolti yeh baat.

When we pointed out that the makers of Bigg Boss 16 signed only Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to confront Shalin Bhanot about the loss of the ration Yogesh Choudhary said that it wasn’t wrong. Check out the video of the same here:

