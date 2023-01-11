For the past few months, Rakhi Sawant has been making headlines for her PDA with her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. The lovebirds, who are shutterbugs’ favourite, take social media by storm every time they step out together. However, it now looks like, the couple, who has been painting the town red with the romance, has tied the knot. Yes, you heard that right! A few pictures of Rakhi and Adil have surfaced on the web and it seems like they got married in a court marriage.

Before the controversy queen, TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee took everyone by surprise when she got married to her gym trainer in a secret ceremony. Rakhi was earlier married to a businessman Ritesh Kumar, with whom she separated after coming out of the Bigg Boss house.

Since afternoon, Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani’s photos from their alleged court marriage have surfaced on the web and it sees the duo sporting a varmala while posing holding their marriage certificate. For her d-day, Sawant wore a floral print sharara which she paired with a golden dupatta. Adil on the other hand kept it casual. Soon after her photos went viral on social media, congratulatory messages started to pour in.

On the other hand, another media reports state that Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani got married 7 months back and her marriage is now over. She stated that she feels Adil has an extra-marital affair following which she’s very upset.

Aaj Tak quoted Rakhi Sawant Saying, “It has been 7 months since I got married. Adil had asked me to hide. My court marriage is over. The marriage is over. I am telling now because it is necessary to tell. Something is not going well in my life.” She went on to add, that Adil had forbidden her from telling anyone about their secret marriage, but Rakhi feels that Adil is having an affair with someone else. She said, “I am very upset. Here my mother’s condition is getting worse. I do not understand what to do.”

Well, what’s the truth and what’s not? Only time will tell.

