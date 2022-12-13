Superstar Salman Khan is well known for launching new faces in the entertainment industry. The superstar has brought many known faces to the limelight by making their presence in his most popular non-fiction television reality show, Bigg Boss. While the show is running in its 16th season now, it has seen many celebrities who are brought by Salman khan from diverse backgrounds and went to achieve success in their respective fields.

If we look at the names who participated in Bigg Boss and went on to achieve huge popularity in their fields, those would be –

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill was famous for her adorable moments and her relationship with late TV actor Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz though did not win Bigg Boss 14, but she definitely won many hearts with her cute smile and personality. Shehnaaz is now bagging many projects and films in Bollywood. She is also doing a film with Salman Khan and another one produced by Rhea Kapoor. The actress, who was often picked up for her weight in the show, shocked everyone after she lost an impeccable amount of weight. Shehnaaz was seen in the last year’s finale episode of Bigg Boss 15 season where she also paid her tribute to Sidharth Shukla.

Having appeared in Hindi and Marathi films, Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 and later went on to participate in popular reality shows, films, and serials.

Sunny Leone made her debut in India with a highly publicised appearance on Bigg Boss 5. She became an instant celebrity during her time in the house, and she landed her first Indian film while still a contestant on the show. After making an appearance on the reality show, Sunny ended up becoming a star in several films. Now Sunny is happily married and mother to two kids, she is also hosting the upcoming Spiltsvilla show.

Moreover, Prince Narula won Bigg Boss season 9 who later on went on to make his name in TV serials, music videos, and other renowned reality shows.

Apart from these, Asim Riaz from season 13, Himanshi Khurana from season 13, Nikki Tamboli from season 14, Yuvika Chaudhary from season 9, and Rashami Desai from season 13, Gautam Gulati who is a winner of season 8, Aly Goni from season 14, Rakhi Sawant who went on to participate in season 1 and 14, Manu Punjabi from season 10, Vikas Gupta from season 11, Monalisa from season 10 and Gaurhar khan went on to win season 7 are also some names from the House of Bigg Boss who went on to achieve great heights in their careers due to their launch by Salman Khan in the show.

Salman Khan has been the host of Bigg Boss for 12 years. He started hosting the show in 2010 in its 4th season and since then he is the most loved host of the show. Apart form this, Salman Khan has booked the festivals of 2023 with the release of his two blockbusters, Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is scheduled to release on Eid, and Tiger 3 to release on Diwali.

