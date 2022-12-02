‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame Uorfi Javed – who is currently part of Splitsvilla X4, is known for her unusual fashion statement. Her unique outfits often grab eyeballs leading to many on social media trolling for the same. From choosing ropes, wires, stones, broken glasses, or flower petals, she keeps experimenting with her dressing style.

In fact, the host of ‘Splitsvilla X4’ Sunny Leone also complimented her for her short black dress with two swans covering her bust.

Sunny Leone, who is seen as a host on the show, says: “Uorfi Javed your outfit is amazing and absolutely perfect as beachwear. I love your choice of outfits and this looks fab.”

Uorfi Javed replies: “I am known for my unique dress sense. You can compete with me, but you can’t compete with my outfit, as it is always out of anyone’s imagination.” Looking at the outfit and the two swans, Arjun Bijlani just started singing ‘Chalo Ishq Ladaaye’.

Moreover, in the coming episode, Uorfi will be having a huge fight with her connection Kashish Thakur. Both will decide to part ways and are seen crying on the show.

Uorfi Javed – who is often in the headlines owing to her clothing choices, was recently called out by author Chetan Bhagat and actress Chahatt Khanna

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, the dating-based reality show ‘Splitsvilla X4‘ airs on MTV.

