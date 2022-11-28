Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK is known to be bashing Bollywood actors and criticize films for every reason possible. For that, he has also been trolled by the audience. Every now and then, KRK takes to his Twitter handle and shares his opinions on every topic. For the unversed, in the last couple of days, he has been slamming SRK’s Pathaan.

Now, the self-proclaimed critic, while defending Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma lashed out at Sunny Leone for this reason. Read below to know further.

There has been an ongoing debacle regarding Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma’s fashion choices. Now, taking to his Twitter handle, KRK defended the television stars and at the same time, slammed Bollywood actress Sunny Leone for inspiring these girls to wear such revealing clothes.

KRK’s tweet can be read as, “Now why are ppl criticising #urfijaved #NiaSharma n other modern girls, when they allowed #SunnyLeone to stay in India to inspire all these girls. If u are considering a p*rn star (who is selling p*rn films 2day also) a good girl then don’t be hypocrite to criticise Indian Girls.”

Now why are ppl criticising #urfijaved #NiaSharma n other modern girls, when they allowed #SunnyLeone to stay in India to inspire all these girls. If u are considering a porn star (who is selling porn films 2day also) a good girl then don’t be hypocrite to criticise Indian Girls. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 28, 2022

As soon as KRK’s tweet hit the internet, netizens agreed with the critic. One of them wrote on his tweet, “Those are abusing urfi Javed are the same people who are p*rn addicts” while another penned, “Ye starting point hi galat hy aaj ki civilization ka, to har cheez agey ulti hogi hi. Kaliyug effect.” One of them even commented, “Agreed this same Indian people welcomed p*rn star Sunny Leone with open arms. The same people should not have problems with urfi or nia.” Another comment can be read as, “Ye to kuch bhi nahi hai, Sherlyn aur Poonam Aunty, aur na jaane kitne Onlyfans par kama rahe hain.”

Check out the tweets:

Unko koi criticise nhi kar raha tere jaise tharkee bhuddho ko kar rahe hai log 😂 — Arjun Singh Verma (@Arjunpowers) November 28, 2022

Ye starting point hi galat hy aaj ki civilization ka, to har cheez agey ulti hogi hi. Kaliyug effect. — Dep Theory (@DepTheory) November 28, 2022

Also than why feminist and some man raise problem when Ranvir Singh's photo hipocrate Indian public — Pablo Escobar (@RUTVIK__PATEL) November 28, 2022

Ye to kuch bhi nahi hai, Sherlyn aur Poonam Aunty, aur na jaane kitne Onlyfans par kama rahe hain. — भारतीय (@NeedBetterIndia) November 28, 2022

Well, what are your thoughts about KRK’s opinion? Let us know!

