2023 is all set to start with a bang thanks to YRF’s next action offering Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. While the film’s teaser was released on SRK’s birthday (November 2), a new report states when its next assets will be out.

As per a recent media report, the makers of the action-thriller are set to release the film’s ‘spectacular songs’ a while before its trailer. Read on to know how many songs – and featuring who, are set to release and when.

Talking about releasing new assets from December to build and maintain the hype for the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer, a source close to the development of the film to Pinkvilla, “The makers are tight-lipped about the plot of Pathaan and want to keep the world under wraps to build anticipation among the audience. The marketing campaign of the film will begin in the month of December, as the team is planning to launch two spectacular dance numbers from the film before dropping the theatrical trailer in January.”

Confirming the same, director Siddharth Anand added, “Pathaan has two spectacular songs, and fortunately, both are so incredible that they are potential chartbuster anthems of the year. Hence, we have decided to give people ample of time to enjoy the songs before the film releases.”

The filmmaker further stated, “December is a party and holiday season for people across the globe, so we will release the songs of the film before the theatrical trailer.” Siddharth Anand further insisted that this is a part of a strategy devised by team Pathaan. He said, “This is also a part of our strategy to hold back the plot of Pathaan to as close to the release as possible. So, get ready to dance to the music of Pathaan.”

The action-thriller, which is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe, is scheduled to hit the big screen on January 25, 2023. The big-budget film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan, a RAW field agent, John Abraham as Shabir Ansari and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Also featuring in the Siddharth Anand directorial are Ashutosh Rana, Gautam Rode, Dimple Kapadia and more. Salman Khan will reprise his role as Avinash Singh Rathore from the Tiger films while Hrithik Roshan will appear as WAR’s Kabir Dhaliwal in cameo roles.

