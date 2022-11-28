Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, Kriti Sanon, and others in pivotal roles, has been receiving a positive response from the audience. The movie was released on November 25, 2022, and since then, the creature comedy movie has been making quite a buzz on social media platforms. Now, filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared his opinion on Twitter about how much he liked the movie and unfortunately got into a war with a user who claimed the film to be a box office disaster. Scroll below to find out how the director reacted.

Hansal is a popular filmmaker in the Hindi film industry who is known for voicing his opinions without fearing anyone or anything. He has never shied away to state a fact.

Hansal Mehta recently went to watch Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya and praised the film for its neat VFX work, storyline and performances. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “#Bhediya is an achievement, an experience. I went in as an @amarkaushik fan and emerged out of the cinema hall as a bigger fan. Top class VFX, good storytelling, technically top class and very well acted. This film deserves all the encouragement and success to become a franchise.”

Reacting to his Tweet, a user commented, “Kar lo support, box office failure hai ye”. To this, Hansal Mehta lashed out at the Twitterati and schooled the person by saying, “Tere pappa ke paison ka afsos hain… ” Responding on the same Tweet thread, the person wrote him back, “Collection bhi dekh lena (look at the box office collection too).”

Check out the Tweet thread:

#Bhediya is an achievement, an experience. I went in as an @amarkaushik fan and emerged out of the cinema hall as a bigger fan. Top class VFX, good storytelling, technically top class and very well acted. This film deserves all the encouragement and success to become a franchise. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 26, 2022

Well, clearly the director got into a Twitter war with a user and the thread looked quite heated. However, Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya can be seen grossing quite a good number at the box office. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

