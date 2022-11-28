Kartik Aaryan has come a long way in his career. He made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama but it was its sequel along with Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety that gave him the much-needed due. Ever since there’s been no looking back and the actor will soon star in Hera Pheri 3 after replacing Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Scroll below for all the details!

There was a lot of noise made when Anees Bazmee confirmed Kartik’s name for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The director himself later stated that the superstar is too big for small films like BB2. Later even Vidya Balan declared that she will not be returning for the sequel. The film, which released earlier this year, did quite well at the box office despite the boycott trends.

Coming back to the point, there have been a lot of memes floating around Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar and Hera Pheri 3. Host Siddharth Kannan in an interview joked about a post that claimed the actor could now even replace Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible franchise. Reacting to the same, Kartik revealed how many people have sent him the same material and he had a good laugh about it.

Kartik Aaryan added while responding about the ‘replacement star’ tag, “I used to fear being ignored because I’ve always been ignored. For the longest time and for years. But now is the time I feel it’s tough to ignore me. I’m happy. That fear doesn’t come anymore.”

Well, kudos to that confidence!

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was recently seen breaking down while confirming he will not return to Hera Pheri 3. He spoke about how badly he wanted to be a part of the upcoming instalment but things couldn’t work out.

