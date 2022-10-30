A few days back, we heard and even reported about differences between Salman Khan and producer Boney Kapoor over No Entry Mein Entry. The actor reportedly wanted to take full control of the No Entry sequel, which was turned down by Boney. Now, none other than director Anees Bazmee himself has spilt beans on the matter and below is all you need to know.

A couple of days back, it was learnt that Salman wanted to take the production of the sequel under his own control. Boney, who was the producer of No Entry and is producing the sequel too, obviously didn’t like the idea of Salman. Further, the demand for intellectual property rights, satellite rights and digital rights by the Tiger 3 actor triggered a fallout between him and Boney. As a result, the actor decided to step out of the film, while Boney adamantly decided to make the film with or without the actor.

Now, reacting to this entire row and rumours of No Entry Mein Entry will be made without Salman Khan, director Anees Bazmee spoke to ETimes. He said, “I’m reading about the No Entry Mein Entry speculations and all this is news to me. If Salman Bhai is willing to do the film, we will make it. If he doesn’t want to do it, we will not do it. I am waiting for his call. Whenever I meet him I’ll ask him what to do about the film.”

Anees Bazmee has clearly set the records straight and “No Salman Khan, no ‘No Entry Mein Entry'” is what he has to convey. Let’s hope the issues get resolved as soon as possible if they really exist in the first place.

