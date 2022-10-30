Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is well known for her films like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Thalaivii, and many more. However, more than her films she is known for her bold statements that often make headlines. She even got banned from Twitter last year.

The actress would often share inflammatory statements on issues like anti-CAA protests and farmers’ agitation. Owning to which, Twitter banned her on the platform. Now after Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform, many of her fans feel she will make a return after the ban is lifted on her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Kangana Ranaut has opened up about the possibility of returning to Twitter and promised more ‘masala’ content during a recent event in Himachal Pradesh for Aaj Tak. As reported by Hindustan Times, she said, “I was there on Twitter for one year and Twitter couldn’t tolerate me for even a year… I have completed one year on Instagram in May and I have already received three warnings. So I said I will not use Instagram. My team has taken over and now everything is good. Nobody has a problem with it.”

Dhaakad actress also said, “If I come back on Twitter, then people’s lives will become sensational and my life will become problematic because cases are filed against me in different states. I’m happy that I’m not there on Twitter. But if my account is revived, then definitely… you will get a lot of ‘masala’.”

Talking about inflammatory statements on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut said, “On Twitter, an issue is discussed throughout the day. On top of it, there are various other people who join the debate. It becomes ‘this wing vs that wing’. Then it becomes even more entertaining. I used to do it in the spirit of fun, to tease people. At times, things would turn serious because you have touched upon sensitive things. But it happened occasionally. I didn’t do it to upset people.”

Interestingly, Kangana has also shown interest in entering politics. She said that she is open to contesting from the Mandi constituency in the next month’s Himachal Pradesh elections if she gets a ticket from the BJP.

Must Read: Vivek Agnihotri Takes A Sarcastic Dig At Bollywood After Kantara’s Massive Success: “Blind, Deaf & Dumb…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram