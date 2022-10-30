Sajid Khan has been accused of #MeToo not just by one or two but multiple women. Jiah Khan, Saloni Chopra to Mandana Karimi and Kanishka Soni, many young actresses came forward and shared their casting couch ordeal by the filmmaker. Despite the outrage, he continues to be a part of Bigg Boss 16 and now Sherlyn Chopra is claiming that it is Salman Khan who is backing him. Scroll below to know all that happened as she visited the police station to record her statement.

As most know, many Bollywood celebrities even spoke up against Colors for letting a #MeToo accused individual participate in Bigg Boss 16. Ali Fazal, Uorfi Javed, Sona Mohapatra are among others who actively raised their voice. Sherlyn too had previously filed a police complaint against Sajid over the 2005 molestation incident that happened with her.

In a new video, Sherlyn Chopra could be seen outside Juhu Police station and breaks down as she claims police have refused to register her statement. She was heard saying in front of media, “Sajid Khan ke sir par kisi aur ka nahi par Salman Khan sir ka haath hai. Aur unke hote Sajid Khan ka koi baal tak banka nahi kar sakta hai.”

Sherlyn Chopra continued, “Mai call karti rahi, message chodti rahi fir mai jab yaha aayi, toh keh rahe hai ‘jis officer ko aapka case saunpa gaya wo is samay yaha par hai nahi.’ Maine kaha meri guzzarish hai ki e lady officer ko mera case saunpa jaye, mai unko apna bayaan dena chahungi.”

The actress then goes on to claim that there seems to be some external pressure on the Juhu police and that is why they are not dealing with her case properly.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Reacting to the video of Sherlyn, many fans took to the comment section and claimed she was doing it all for TRP. Salman Khan fans also came to defend him and claimed he had nothing to do with Sajid Khan.

