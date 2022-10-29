Abhishek Sharma’s much-awaited film Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead was released in theatres this Diwali. The film has received decent response so far from the audience. Let’s take a look at the actor’s fees for the film.

For the unversed, the film’s plot revolves around the life of an archaeologist (played by Khiladi Kumar), who is on a mission to prove the existence of Ram Setu by deciphering its mystery. The film takes an interesting turn when many evil forces try to destroy the bridge mentioned in the Ramayana. Will Kumar and his team accomplish their mission and succeed in saving the bridge? The film’s climax answers the question.

Speaking about the film’s cost, Ram Setu is reportedly made with a massive budget of around 140-150 crores. Jacqueline Fernandez charged 4 crores for her role in the action-adventure film, reports ABP. She played the role of Dr. Sandra Rebello, an important member of Akshay Kumar’s expedition team in the film. Let’s how much other casts took home as salaries.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

After garnering praises in Janhit Mein Jaari, Nushrratt Bharuccha appeared in Ram Setu playing the role of Khiladi Kumar’s wife Professor Gayatri Kulshrestha. Reportedly, the actress charged 3 crores for her role.

Satyadev Kancharana

Telugu actor Satyadev Kancharana made his Bollywood debut with the Akshay Kumar starrer. The well-known South actor was reportedly paid 1 crore for his performance in the action-adventure drama.

Jeniffer Piccinato

Model-turned-actor Jeniffer Piccinato made a notable appearance in Abhishek Sharma’s film Ram Setu for which she charged 75 lakhs.

Nassar

Nassar is one the well-known actors in the south film industry. However, his performance in Bollywood films like Rowdy Rathore, Article 15, Marjaavaan, and many more were praised. As per the report, the veteran actor charged 45 lakhs for his role in Ram Setu.

Akshay Kumar

Superstar Akki plays the role of Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha, an archaeologist, who tries to prove the existence of Ram Setu. Reportedly, the superstar charged 50 crores for the adventure drama. Since he is also the co-producer of the film, he will also be sharing the film’s profits.

