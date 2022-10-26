Ram Setu Box Office Review: Akshay Kumar To Get His Highest Grosser Of 2022 But It's Nothing To Be Proud Of!

Ram Setu Box Office Review-

Star cast: Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nassar, Satyadev Kancharana, Jacqueline Fernandez & Pravesh Rana

Director: Abhishek Sharma

Producers: Aruna Bhatia & Vikram Malhotra

Ram Setu Box Office Review: Expectations

Akshay Kumar is going through one of his worst years at the box office. After back-to-back 3 flops, fans have been hoping a lot from Ram Setu but it’s the makers who completely let them down. Despite being a Diwali release, there has been a very low buzz and blame it on the film’s team for showing poor marketing and promotional strategy.

The trailer did some talking with a glimpse into interesting concept, but that’s only one aspect of making people aware or excited for the film. Akshay Kumar and the team never invested themselves much into promotions, which was clearly reflected in low advance booking.

For Akshay, it was seemingly turning out to be another underwhelming box office grosser which was left ‘Ram bharose’ by the makers before its release.

Ram Setu Box Office Review: Impact

Low promotions and marketing had left the fans in worry but once again it’s Diwali which has come to rescue for Akki. His previous Diwali releases- Housefull 4 and Sooryavanshi were box office smashers. Even though Ram Setu isn’t even close to these biggies, it has good enough job considering a clash situation with Thank God.

After initial slow start on day 1, the film witnessed a good boost in evening and night shows. Even mass pockets picked up really well through walk-ins. This is really a good sign as Akshay’s recent films failed to show any positive trending in mass pockets. Call it a Diwali effect or whatever, there’s at least a start on board now.

So far, the reports from the neutral audience have been average to decent but has a theme that works in its favour. In today’s time, there’s a trend of films where portrayal of Indian culture is being appreciated. The audience is pouring love on a content which is connected to our roots, thus giving Ram Setu a chance.

Speaking about the competition, there are Kantara and Thank God playing alongside in theatres, but other than that, the film has an open run until Phone Bhoot and Mili arrive on 4th November.

Ram Setu Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Ram Setu ticks enough boxes to become Akshay Kumar’s highest-grosser of 2022 by surpassing Samrat Prithviraj‘s 68 crores. But as there’s nothing great or extraordinary in the film, it would fail in hitting the much-awaited 100 crore mark for Akki.

It is expected to wrap its theatrical run somewhere between 75-90 crores at Indian box office.

