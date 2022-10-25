Ram Setu Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Satyadev Kancharana, Jeniffer Piccinato, Nassar, Pravesh Rana

Director: Abhishek Sharma

What’s Good: Throughout the film I did try extremely hard to find something that was done well, and the only thing I can come up with is that this helped me to use enough sarcasm in my review

What’s Bad: Ram Setu is the worst thing that happened to Ram Setu since it apparently got submerged in water

Loo Break: If you don’t voluntary take it, you’ll be forced by your soul to take a few!

Watch or Not?: You haven’t even started to read the review yet & already know my answer, so decide for yourself!

Available On: Theatrical Release (Don’t go, please?)

Runtime: 144 minutes (Quote Of The Day: Bad news is time flies, the good news is you’re the pilot)

User Rating:

Aryan (Akshay Kumar) is a renowned atheist archaeologist who is chosen to research about Ram Setu’s construction & give the verdict on whether it’s man-made or a natural phenomenon. While doing the same he faces the wrath of the general people for calling Ramayana a ‘Maha-Kavya’ and questioning its existence.

The big bad billionaire (Nassar) spots his research & tries to use him for his benefit in proving Ram Setu a natural phenomenon existing way before Shri Ram. He appoints Aryan, providing him with every possible thing to do the research but how all of this takes a u-turn is what the film is all about.

Ram Setu Movie Review: Script Analysis

This part of the review, this little part, is called ‘script analysis’, which is completely skipped by the makers of this film because dafuq they were smoking while penning this? (Especially, the second half). You get all about Abhishek Sharma‘s story in the trailer itself, and the film is not exactly what you’d imagine but way worse.

Side note: Every film ever created has been made with ‘genuine intentions’ so let’s please keep that angle out of the frame, because I never doubt the intention of any creator but only question & criticise the final product so there could be some hope left for a better attempt next time.

Sharma’s story is as predictable as Popatlal’s marriage angle in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it’s as predictable as a puppy growing up to be a dog, as predictable as Mumbai’s summer getting humid (you get the point, right?). The second half burns your brain to a level that you’d want to dive into the hideous CGI-filled sea to never return.

Ram Setu Movie Review: Star Performance

Okay, I’ll admit, I was such a die-hard Akshay Kumar fan once that I changed my FB name to ‘Tees Maar Khan’ back in 2010, and this was the time when FB allowed to change your name just 3 times. I used 33.33% of the chances of changing my profile name on Akshay. I was 15 when Housefull was released, had minimal money in my pocket & fought with my parents to go watch the film alone (in a new city) only because I wanted to see that on the first day itself. Spending the only 80 bucks I had on the ticket, I walked 6 kilometres (return) to watch Housefull in a city I wasn’t even aware of. Why am I telling you all this? Because each of those memories is officially scarred today. Dear Akki, you’ve overturned things before, just think about your die-hard fans while you sign your upcoming films.

Nushrratt Bharuccha & Jacqueline Fernandez make zero impact on what’s happening in the film, a sad state (and film) to be in. Satyadev Kancharana’s character is the most illogical among the lot only pretending to be redeemed by a jarring twist in the end. Jeniffer Piccinato, Nassar & Pravesh Rana add to the mediocrity of the supporting cast.

Ram Setu Movie Review: Direction, Music

I was in love with Abhishek Sharma’s work after Tere Bin Laden & Pokhran, having immensely great expectations from what he does next. Didn’t expect this to be the result of him talking about such an interesting subject. It all boils down to the story you write on paper & that’s the weakest link of all in this film.

Daniel B. George tries to be weirdly experimental with the background score starting with a generic Arabic set piece to a strange usage of trumpets in the score. It works in some places but falters in others. The songs used in the background are not even passable to forget about them.

Ram Setu Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, while I give this film a glowing one star, I’d still want you guys to watch this. Not because it has some saving grace, but because if Rajkumar Kohli (Jaani Dushman’s director) set out intentionally with an unlimited budget to make the worst movie ever, he could not have made something this bad.

One star!

Ram Setu Trailer

Ram Setu releases on October 25, 2022.

Advertisement

Share with us your experience of watching Ram Setu.

Must Read: Black Adam Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson Proves Why You Don’t Need To Be Muscular To Be A Good Superhero!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram