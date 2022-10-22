Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah happens to be one of the longest running sitcoms in the world. Not only the show but also the characters enjoy a massive fan following across the globe. It has also changed the career trajectories of many actors and has given them immense fame and love. Today, we bring you a throwback picture of the actor who played an important role in TMKOC and while he looked really handsome in the show, he was once a chubby kid and also posed with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. Can you guess who we are talking about here? Scroll below to find out.

It is none other than Raj Anadkat who played the role of Tapu on the show. Now, we all know how dashing he looks and that his dimples deserve a fan page of their own (hehe) but when he was young, he happened to be a chubby kid. Can you believe it? His transformation is unreal, you guys.

Take a look at his recent pic below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Anadkat (@raj_anadkat)

That’s some real glow, Raj Anadkat. Haha!

Raj Anadkat enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 2 million followers on Instagram. Back in March 2015, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor shared a picture with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma with a caption that read, “🇮🇳 Proud to be an Indian….. 🇮🇳 😉

Take a look at his picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Anadkat (@raj_anadkat)

Now you know what glow-up we were talking about. The transformation is surreal and it’s nearly impossible to recognise the TMKOC actor here.

What are your thoughts on Raj Anadkat’s throwback picture with Rohit Sharma from the past? Tell us in the comments below.

