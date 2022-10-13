Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one show that never misses an opportunity to make headlines. A couple of years ago, reports circulated that Disha Vakani – who played the role of ‘Dayaben’ on the show, suffered some throat issues. Of late, these reports have resurfaced and now the cast of the show is clarifying this – as the situation has blown out of proportion on social media. Reacting to the same is Dilip Joshi who plays the role of Jethalal on the show. Scroll below to read the scoop.

TMKOC has been successfully running over a decade and the show enjoys a massive fan following not just in the country but globally as well. Now talking about the particular rumour, it started with Disha playing her character in a peculiar voice and if it happened to affect her actual voice ever to which she refused and revealed that she never had throat problems playing the part on the show.

The same news went rife on social media and rumours of Disha Vakani having throat cancer started surfacing. Now in an interview with AajTak.in, Dilip Joshi has reacted to the same and bashed the rumours.

Dilip Joshi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah said, “I am getting continuous calls since morning. Every now and then some weird news comes. I think there is no need to promote it. All I would say is that it is all a rumour. Don’t pay any attention to them.”

Before Dilip, it was Disha Vakani’s brother Mayur Vakani who clarified the air on the same and told ETimes, “Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai (these kind of rumours keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it). She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Every day, we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these.”

