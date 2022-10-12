Gujarati film ‘Chhello Show’ is India’s official nomination for Oscars. It is indeed is a very proud moment for every Gujarati. So how can Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah not celebrate this achievement?

‘Chhello Show’ (Last Film Show in English) talks about the journey of nine-year-old Samay – who, after spending an entire summer watching films from the projection booth of a rundown movie place, decides to become a filmmaker, unaware of the heartbreaking times that await him To celebrate this opportunity of Gujarati Cinema, Art and Culture at World Stage, ‘Chhello Show’ Director Pan Nalin and Child Artist Bhavin Rabari, who is a big fan of the show, will join Asit Kumarr Modi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah team on sets.

Talking about the film going to the Oscars, Proud Gujarati Asit Kumarr Modi says, “Indian films have been representing us in the Oscars for a long time. This time a Gujarati language film is chosen. I am sure that this will definitely give an encouraging push to the Gujarati film industry. Veer Hamirji – Somnath Ni Sakhate was first ever Gujarati film to have been shortlisted for Oscars in 2012 but wasn’t nominated.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah maker Asit Kumarr Modi‘s continued, “Theatre in Gujarat has always been very strong and it’s time films also received the same focus. Chhello Show (Last Film Show) is a positive development for us. Besides representing India, it is also showcasing our creative expertise to the World. Congratulations and all the best to the writer-director Pan Navin and producers of the film.”

To know what news Asit Kumarr Modi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah bring out for it’s viewers, you have to keep watching the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3500 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.

