Sajid Khan has become quite a controversial figure for some time now, and his controversies have come under the spotlight once again after his entry into ‘Bigg Boss 16.’ The #MeToo accused director stepping in the Bigg Boss house has rattled many. One of them is actress Sherlyn Chopra who has accused the producer of sexual misconduct. Read on to know her statement.

Sherlyn Chopra has questioned the decision to invite a #MeToo accused into the house and talked about the kind of message it sends outside. She has also questioned Salman Khan’s actions or rather his inaction regarding this issue.

Check out the video below posted by Sherlyn herself:

Sherlyn Chopra says:

“The message that’s going out with this move of ‘Bigg Boss’ makers is that it’s okay to molest a woman, to touch her inappropriately and to flash your private parts because at the end of it, you will be absolved in the eyes of public because you have big content makers and channels behind you.”

She further said: “I don’t understand what has happened to Salman Khan. How could he as such a big star allow this to happen? You call yourself a bhaijaan, can’t you become bhaijaan to us wronged women. Are you just the bhaijaan of influential people and not outsiders like us?”

Sherlyn sadly said, “The show runs because of Salman sir, he could have registered his protest to not allow Sajid in the house but, Sajid sitting inside the house points to the fact that Salman sir too is complacent in this.”

Apart from Sherlyn Chopra, singer Sona Mohapatra has also called out Indian television executives and termed them “depraved and sad” for bringing in Sajid Khan as a ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant.

Over the years, multiple models and actresses have accused Sajid Khan of exploiting his power and position. He has been accused of asking actresses for nudes and flashing his genitals at parties.

Will our bhaijaan, Mr. Salman Khan step in after this appeal by Sherlyn Chopra? What do you think? We will keep you posted about any developments regarding this in the future.

