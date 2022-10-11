Bigg Boss 16, which premiered on October 1, began with controversies when Sajid Khan entered Salman Khan’s show as a contestant. His participation triggered strong reactions from different quarters. Delhi Commission of Women Swati Maliwal penned a letter to the minister of information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur regarding the ouster of the Housefull director from the show.

Amidst the criticism, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has come out in support of the filmmaker and penned a letter to the I&B minister. In the letter, FWICE said that Sajid was banned for a year and has served the punishment. Owing to this the ban was lifted on March 2019.

As reported by Hindustan Times, FWICE in the letter addressed to Anurag Thakur wrote, “During this action initiated by the IFTDA and the FWICE, Sajid Khan was issued the non-cooperation from FWICE and was banned from working in the Film Industry for one year. Sajid Khan co-operated with the IFTDA and FWICE and obeyed the decision of the POSH Committee. FWICE was satisfied with his behaviour during the period of his Ban and after the completion of the one year of this punishment, the BAN on Shri Sajid Khan was lifted by the FWICE on 14.03.2019. Sajid Khan has now entered into the BIGG BOSS to earn his living.”

“He has also gone through the tough trials of the POSH committee and a lot of humiliation during those trying days on social media and other public platforms. A person who has already suffered his punishment and obeyed the decision of the IFTDA and the FWICE cannot be again tried and punished for the same offense. He has all the right to survive and earn his living and hence he has joined the Bigg Boss show. It is therefore requested to you kindly please allow Sajid Khan to work for the show Bigg Boss and do not initiate any action against him as per the appeal submitted by the Delhi Commission of Women,” the letter concluded.

