Bigg Boss 16 kick-started earlier this month and is making the headlines for not-so-good reasons. While netizens feel the contestants aren’t offering anything interesting, the reality show is also making the headlines owing to controversial contestant Sajid Khan and his presence in the show, From online users to celebs and even women’s organizations, many are speaking

Now, the chief of a women’s organization in Delhi has written to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of the filmmaker from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Read on to know all she wrote.

Earlier today, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal tweeted in Hindi seeking the removal of Sajid from Bigg Boss 16. In Hindi, she tweeted, “Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of s*xual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong.”

She continued, “I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show.” Check out her tweet here:

Supporting her, one netizen wrote, “Thank you so much @SwatiJaiHind all voices need to come together on all platforms like our petition http://Change.org/EvictSajidKhan that has reached close to 16k and growing. We need to set an example and protect brave voices @chandana_hiran @ChangeOrg_India”

Talking about Sajid Khan, during the #MeToo movement in India, several women journalists and actresses spoke up against the filmmaker and accused him of s*xually assaulting them. Following the controversy, the Indian Film and Television Directors Association suspended Khan from directing movies in 2019. He was also dropped as a director from Housefull 4 when these complaints surfaced.

Do you support Sajid Khan’s presence in the show or do you believe he should be removed from it? Let us know in the comments below.

