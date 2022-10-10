Sidharth Shukla left us for the heavenly abode last year in September. The actor passed away after suffering a heart attack and left his fans as well as close ones in disbelief. Even his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and lover Shehnaaz Gill was in tragic pain and took months to cope up with the reality. But a fan now has penned down an open letter to the late actor and it’s making us emotional. Scroll below for all the details.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz remained inseparable ever since they met in Bigg Boss 13. While they never confirmed their relationship, their love was for the world to see. The duo stayed away from the paparazzi on most days but would often spend special days together.

A SidNaaz fan recently met Shehnaaz Gill in person and got emotional as they wrote a note to the late Sidharth Shukla. It read, “@sidharth_shukla you were so right when u said unki ankhon mein honesty hai 🥹❤️ And i saw that up close today when she was in front of me and i could look into her eyes… #SidNaaz anyone who has met her in person will have definitely experienced this… #ShehnaazGill”

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans took to the comments section and got all emotional as they read the tweet. Many even congratulated the social media user for meeting the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress in public.

@sidharth_shukla you were so right when u said unki ankhon mein honesty hai 🥹❤️ And i saw that up close today when she was in front of me and i could look into her eyes… #SidNaaz anyone who has met her in person will have definitely experienced this… #ShehnaazGill — Yashu✨SSS✨ (@ni_muh_toddungi) October 9, 2022

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is making a lot of noise over her ravishing appearance in the South for an award function. She wore a saree with fluorescent touch to it and tied her hair in a beautiful bun.

