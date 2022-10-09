India’s most favourite reality show introduces a unique segment which is led by none other than Shekhar Suman. Titled as ‘BIGG Bulletin With Shekhar Suman’, the segment features the seasoned actor bringing his brand of wit and sarcasm to it as he unmasks the contestants and presents them with their report card of the week. Who will pass with flying colours and who will fail abysmally will be interesting to watch.

Apart from this addition, this season cracks another big FIRST with ‘Interactive India’, a segment through which the housemates engage with viewers directly. In today’s Bigg Boss 16 episode, one of the viewers asks, ‘Why are you all treating Abdu (Rozik) like he’s a kid?’ Reacting to the question, Abdu says that he’s 19, kids are not allowed on the show, and he can speak for himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Bigg Boss’ premeditatedly asks Shiv Thakare to name a person who has always treated Abdu like a kid. The master’s line of thought behind this deliberate query is worth watching tonight.

Speaking for many contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house, a viewer questions Ankit Gupta on his lack of involvement in the house and opines that it seems he’s on a holiday. ‘Bigg Boss’ seeks everyone’s opinion on this observation. Upon learning that most of the housemates agree with the viewer’s assessment, ‘Bigg Boss’ assigns Ankit’s close friend, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary the task of ensuring that he speaks a thousand words every day. Ankit’s defence to this contention is that he doesn’t speak until he knows enough about the issues in question.

The line of fire then moves to the twice-appointed captain of the house, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia when a viewer asks, “Why do you get emotional after every argument?” Nimrit shares that her tears give her the courage to start from zero and hail her sensitivity as her strength.

After the fun and entertaining live session, a series of confrontations erupt among the housemates. Does this signify the end of a few equations, chemistry, and friendships we’ve seen in the house? Only time will tell.

Watch the game change like never before in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ powered by TRESemmé, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, Make-up Partner MyGlamm and Taste Partner Priyagold Hunk every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.30 PM only on COLORS and Voot.

Must Read: When Rakhi Sawant’s Blouse Torn Just Before Her Dance Performance & She Blasted Designers Saying “Abhi Safety Pin Pe Kaam Chalaun?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram