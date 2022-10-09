‘Pavitra Rishta’ fame Ankita Lokhande shared how she and ‘Kundali Bhagya’ actress Shraddha Arya became friends when she came to Mumbai.

Ankita revealed that they always stay in touch and that she was very excited to perform with her during the ‘Zee Rishtey Awards’ ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ankita Lokhande said: “While the dance went wonderful, I had the most amazing time during the rehearsals for this act with Shraddha. I must mention today that my career kickstarted after ‘India’s Best Cinestar Ki Khoj’, and she was also a part of the same show with me back then.”

Ankita Lokhande, who was seen in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4′, ‘Ek Thi Nayika’, ‘Smart Jodi’ and has also acted in movies such as ‘Baaghi 3’ and ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, further said that Shraddha Arya was her first friend when she came to Mumbai.

“In fact, Shraddha (Arya) was my first friend when I came to Mumbai and today, we performed a beautiful act for such an amazing milestone. I feel life has come full circle and we hope the viewers love our performance.”

While Ankita Lokhande currently doesn’t feature in any shows, Shraddha Arya currently plays Dr. Preeta Arora Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. As per reports, she will also be seen in the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

‘Zee Rishtey Awards’ airs on Zee TV.

For more news and ud=pdates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Rakhi Sawant’s Blouse Torn Just Before Her Dance Performance & She Blasted Designers Saying “Abhi Safety Pin Pe Kaam Chalaun?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram