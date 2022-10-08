The fear of eviction hovers over the contestants of COLORS’ Bigg Boss 16 which now arrives at its first, ‘Shanivaar Ka Vaar’. The Dabangg host Salman Khan commences the ‘Vaar’ by assigning the housemates a task. Each contestant must choose two housemates and declare a verdict by characterising one of them as ‘hit’ and the other as ‘flop’ on the basis of their behaviour throughout the week.

The hit contestants’ are felicitated by a flower garland, whereas the flop contestants’ faces are smothered with foam. The spree of felicitating and spraying foam continues for a while, and it stops when the task arrives at the contestant with the most flop votes. It will be interesting to watch who that contestant is and what’s in store for that person.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the task, Bigg Boss 16’s star-studded ‘Vaar’ is graced by the evergreen Neena Gupta and the gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna. Both step onto the stage with the megastar for the promotion of their upcoming movie, ‘Goodbye’. The episode witnesses an outpour of entertainment with many fun moments. Rashmika asks host Salman to recite his popular movie dialogue in Telugu. Our favourite host surprises everyone as he says, ‘Devil aapke pichhe, aap devil ke pichhe, too much fun!’ in Telugu.

Salman Khan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna play ‘The Whisper Challenge’ on the Bigg Boss 16 set and it takes a hilarious turn as the host easily figures out the phrases while both the guests have a tough time guessing them.

No guest appearance is complete without a dance routine. Salman and Rashmika groove on the latter’s hit song, ‘Saami Saami’ and Neena joins them. After acing the hook step of the song, the host introduces each contestant to the stars of ‘Goodbye’ on the show. The contestants couldn’t resist attempting the famous dialogue of the film ‘Pushpa’ in their own style with the film’s female lead, Rashmika spreading laughter in the room.

Following the flux of entertainment and drama on Bigg Boss 16, a palpable aura of tension takes over the house. The contestants wonder who made the best impression before the viewers and who didn’t. Get ready to see the first eviction and who bids the show farewell tonight.

Watch the game change like never before in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, Make-up Partner MyGlamm, Taste Partner Priya Gold Hunk every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.30 PM only on COLORS.

Must Read: Tejasswi Prakash Panics At The Airport, Netizens Brutally Troll The Former Bigg Boss Winner, “Overacting Ki Factory”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram