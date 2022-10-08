Ever since Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15, not only her career trajectory changed but also her massive fan following among the fans. She’s currently a part of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural franchise Naagin 6 and the show is doing great in terms of popularity. Earlier today, Teja was spotted at the Mumbai airport and was seen panicking at the entry when the automatic sliding door didn’t open and now netizens are reacting to her video and brutally trolling her for the same. Scroll below to watch the video.

The actress has now become really popular on social media with over 6 million followers on Instagram. Prakash is currently dating television hunk Karan Kundrra and often shares pictures and videos on the photo-sharing site giving a sneak peak of their PDA to fans. Now coming back to her latest appearance, Tejasswi appeared at Mumbai airport earlier today.

Tejasswi Prakash was seen donning a casual avatar with a colourful top that she paired with light pink trousers. The beauty was snapped without makeup and was only wearing kajal and lipstick.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Isn’t she a cutie? Haha. Her panic reaction didn’t sit well with the audience who trolled her on social media while calling out for her ‘overacting’.

Reacting to Tejasswi Prakash video on Instagram, a user commented, “Over acting ki factory 😂😂” Another user commented, “Overacting full overacting” A third user commented, “Bohot nautanki karti haibre baba , kya chusi huvi aam hai ye aur media waale kya ye faltu ladki ko itna importance dete rahte hai.”

What are your thoughts on Tejasswi Prakash getting trolled by netizens? Tell us in the comments below.

