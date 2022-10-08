Paras Kalnawat rose to fame with his stint in Anupamaa as Samar. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly in lead and is one of the most successful shows in the country at the moment. Paras meanwhile left the show and is currently seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and in a recent interview, the actor has opened up on his relationship status with ex-girlfriend Uorfi Javed. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Paras and Uorfi dated at the very beginning of their respective careers. They were madly in love with each other and in fact, the Anupamaa actor got a tattoo for her ladylove on his body. A while ago, there were rumours of an altercation between the two at the launch party of JDJ and in a recent interview, Kalnawat opened up on the same and revealed the truth about it.

Talking about the altercation with Uorfi Javed in ETimes, Paras Kalnawat said, “We didn’t fight at the party. In fact, she walked up to me and spoke to me nicely. People assumed that we were screaming at each other because the music was too loud and we had to literally shout to be heard. She even uploaded a story on her Instagram praising my performance on JDJ.”

In fact, Paras Kalnawat also revealed taking advice from ex-girlfriend Uorfi Javed when needed and told the publication, “I harbour no ill feelings against Uorfi. I dated her for six months around five years ago. Though it was short-lived, it was my first relationship. So, I obviously went gaga over her. I was just 19 then. But it ended and I moved on. As long as people who matter to me know me, and I know myself as a person, being called possessive doesn’t affect me. I have many female friends because they know that I won’t ever overstep the line. I don’t know what was going on in Uorfi’s life when she said that about me. Also, I don’t worry about the past. I prefer to live in the present. Today, we are cordial and respect each other. I message her when I am in doubt. I take suggestions from her. Both of us are in a good space in life.”

That’s a sign of maturity. The ex-couple Uorfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat have moved on from each other and are currently focusing on their respective careers.

