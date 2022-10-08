In a shocking turn of events, Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh has been threatened with death by an unknown caller. The actress is a well-known name in the entertainment industry who rose to fame with TV’s controversial show Bigg Boss 13. Before that, she was known for her Punjabi music videos and Punjabi films. Currently, she’s one of the most followed celebrities on social media and enjoys a massive fan following.

The diva often makes headlines for some or the other reason, but this time she’s making headlines owing to her father receiving a threatening call.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the latest media reports, Santokh Singh Sukh received a call from an unknown foreign number who threatened to kill him before Diwali. It happened when the star’s father was travelling from Beas to Tarantan when he received the call. However, when he picked up the call, they first abused him and then told him that they will enter his house and kill him before the big festival.

As per a report in Amar Ujala, the caller told Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh that ‘they won’t kill him with bullets but will cut him in pieces.’ Mr Singh has filed a police complaint and SSP Dehat Swapan Sharma has stated that they’ve already begun an investigation. As per the office, security has been given to Singh. The report further states that as of now the number couldn’t be traced.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill is yet to comment on the matter. While India continues to reel from the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, news of his threat call has come as a shock for all the Shehnaaz Gill fans.

For the unversed, Santokh Singh Sukh was attacked on December 25, 2021, when he was travelling with his gunmen. It so happened when two unknown people start firing at his vehicle and he escaped narrow death.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Old ‘Taarak’ Shailesh Lodha Hints At Never Returning “Jisne Bhi Usse Chhoda, Mudh Kar Nahi Dekha”, User Says “Nishana Asit Kumarr Modi…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram