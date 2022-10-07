Disha Vakani is one of the most prominent names in the television industry. The actress has been on a sabbatical from acting ever since she went on a maternity leave and prior to that, she was a part of iconic show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Disha opened up on doing her character of ‘Dayaben’ and how she has had throat issues doing a peculiar voice for it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

At one point in time, Disha was one of the highest-paid television actresses in the country and still enjoys a massive fan following among her fans. And although she doesn’t really have an official Instagram account, her fans have made pages dedicated to her. Coming back to the topic, Vakani once opened up on doing a peculiar voice for TMKOC and how it has never taken a toll on her health.

Talking to TellyChakkar in 2010, Disha Vakani opened up on how despite doing a peculiar voice for ‘Dayaben’ on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah her own has remained intact for over the years.

Disha Vakani said, “Yes, it is very tough to maintain the same voice every time but God has been kind, till now it has never damaged my voice or created any throat problems as such. It’s a habit now since I continuously shoot for 11-12 hours a day.”

That indeed is true. The dedication with which Disha played the character on the show was commendable. Her massive popularity was for a reason and she deserved every bit of it.

