Ever since Shailesh Lodha made a sudden exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he’s been making headlines for sharing cryptic notes on his social media. The actor, who played the role of Taarak Mehta, in the show, has now been replaced by TV actor Sachin Shroff. Recently, Shailesh Lodha took to his Instagram account to share a new post that makes us wonder if he has taken a dig at show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

In the post, former Taarak Mehta is seen wearing a black polo t-shirt with grey pants. Read on to know more about his cryptic post.

Taking to his Instagram account, Shailesh Lodha wrote Shabina Adeeb’s line while calling them shallow people. His caption reads, “Inn dino kuch uthle logon ki baatein sunta hoon toh Shabina Adeeb ka ye sher yaad aata hai. Haalanki sher-o-shayari aur kavita aise log samajh paate toh uthli baatein karte nahi. Jo khandaani raes hai who mijaz narm rakhtein hai apna. Tumhare layhza bata raha hai, tumhari daulat nayi nayi hai. (These days, when I listen to some shallow people’s comments, then I can only recall Shabina Adeeb’s these famous lines. Those who are family rich, keep their mood soft. Your tone is telling, your wealth is new.”

Take a look at this post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shailesh Lodha (@iamshaileshlodha)

Earlier, producer Asit Kumarr Modi had reacted to Shailesh Lodha’s exit. The video was shared by Taarak Mehta’s fan club where he was heard saying, “Dekhiye jaise maine pehle bhi kaha hai, mai sabko sath me jod ke rakhna chahta hu. Lekin agar koi log ana hi nahi chahte, unka pet bhar gaya ho, unko lagta ho humne bohot kuch kar lia, aur kuch karna chahiye, humko sirf TMKOC tak simit nahi rehna, wo nahi samajhna chahte, mai fir bhi unko kehta hu ki bhai sochiye samajhiye.”

“Lekin agar nahi aayenge toh, jarur, show rukega nahi. Naye Taarak Mehta jarur ayenge, purane aayenge toh bhi hume khushi hongi, naye ayenge toh bhi khushi hogi. Mera ek hi lakhsya hai ki humare darshako ke upar smile bani rahe,” he had added.

Coming back, what are your on Shailesh Lodha’s latest Insta post? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tune to Koimoi for more such interesting gossips and updates.

