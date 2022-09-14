Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the much loved and longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. The show established several actors’ careers including Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jhethalal Champaklal Gada. Currently, the actor is missing in action for the past few days on the show.

The actor has a massive fan following and his fans came to know why he has been away from the show. The 54-year-old actor is enjoying his vacation in The United States Of America and has been sharing pictures on Instagram. The pics are now going viral on social media.

Dilip Joshi looked fabulous as he sported a shirt and trousers. He looked happy and relaxed in the company of nature as the pic was taken in Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, California. Sharing the picture, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor captioned it, “Learning to respect one’s roots from the best! Sequoia ne bohot kuch sikhaaya.”

Take a look at the picture below:

TMKOC director Malav Rajda was quick to comment on his post and wrote, “Sir, I am sure Sequoia ne Taarak Mehta se zyaada nahi sikhaya hoga.” A fan wrote, “Sir galat baat hai Yha Babita ji hum se puch rhi hai kha hai Jetha Ji ❤️😂,” while another user commented, “Apke fire brigade bhi aagye abb too.”

A third user wrote, “jethabhai, wo purana wala TMKOC wapis mil sakta hai kya? naye Wale mai woh baat nahi rahi 🥺,” and a fourth user commented, “Sir jldi show m aajayo mjaa nhi aata apke binaa🙌🏻”

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta producers have introduced Sailesh Lodha‘s replacement to the audience. The role of Taarak Mehta will now be played by Sachin Shroff.

