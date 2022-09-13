Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. The show spread laughter and happiness for nearly 15 years. While all the characters are loved by the audience, Dayaben aka Disha Vakani has found a special place in the audience’s hearts.

Advertisement

Disha’s unique acting skills performing ‘Garba,’ talking to her mother over the phone, and cute camaraderie with her husband Jethalal Champaklal Gada are a hit among the audience. The actress has left the show nearly 5 years ago and fans have been repeatedly asking the makers to bring her back to the show.

Advertisement

Often times there have been instances in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah where it is hinted Disha Vakani will be back on the show as Dayaben. However, when the episode aired the audiences were yet again disappointed as it was another prank by Sundarlal on Jethalal.

Now producer Asit Kumarr Modi opened up on Dayaben’s character in the show in a press conference. He said, “Dekhiye show ke upar kuch karne hai me samajtha hu. Dayabhabhi woh kirdaar hai ki, isko hamare darshak bhul hi nhi paate hai. Chaar-paanch saal se dayabhabhi nhi hai. Fir bhi log bhul nhi paate hai, log show me unko mehsoos karte hai me jaanta hu.”

TMKOC producer then said, “Lekin hamare dayabhabhi k kirdaar nibaane wale Disha Vakani ji, unka me bohat ijjat karta hu. COVID ka samay tha. mene wait kiya. Aaj bhi wait karta hu. Aaj bhi mera bhagwaan se prarthana hai ki chamatkaar ho jaye aur show me aajaye. Lekin unke shaadi hochuki hai. Ghar pe do chote chote bache hai, parivarik unki neeji zindagi hai. woh aaye woh prarthana kar sakta hu. Darshak ki tarah me chahta hu dayabhabhi aajaye. lekin nhi hua toh me aapko vaada karta hu jald se jald dayabhabhi milenge. Kyunki kumne story me bhi daal diye hai.”

Asit Kumarr Modi then concluded by saying, “Dayababhi nhi ayegi toh Jhethalal kya karenge. Jhethalal ka kya hoga. Bina Jhethalal sabkuch mushkil hai. Agar badlaw karne padenge toh karenge. Naye kirdaar bhi ayenge. yeh pandrawa saal hai. Kabhi kabhi badlav zaroori hai.”

Watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer speaking at the press conference below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

For more updates on TV, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Continuous Exit Of Actors Addressed By Asit Kumarr Modi, Says “Dusre Shows Na Kare Toh Acha Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram