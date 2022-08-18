Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma has a separate fanbase. It has been one of the longest-running television serials that never gets old. Over the years, the characters of the show, Jethalal, Taarak Mehta, Dayaben, Champaklal, and others have become a part of our life! It tops the chart of favourite television serials of people of every age.

Advertisement

However, the news that Disha Vakani aka Dayaben will not be returning to the show has been resurfacing for quite some time. If media reports are to be believed, then finally found the reason behind it. Scroll down!

Advertisement

One of the most important characters of the show, Dayaben will be now going out of tune as the person who made the role immortal, Disha Vakani made an exit from the show post her marriage, and as per reports, she won’t be returning to television anytime soon.

Disha Vakani had taken a break in 2017 after entering motherhood. Soon, there were speculations that the actress might come back on the show with flexible shooting timings and a raise in salary, but it never happened.

Now, as per News18, reports suggest that it’s Disha’s husband, Mayur Pandya’s decision that’s restraining Disha Vakani from joining television once again. Post their marriage, it’s Mayur who takes necessary decisions of Disha’s life and rumours are rife that when the makers had approached Disha for the role in 2019, her husband, Mayur talked on behalf of her and declined the offer.

In an interview with ETimes, producer, Asit Kumarr Modi revealed that Disha Vakani won’t be returning to the show which is why they are looking for another fit for Dayaben’s character.

Who do you think can fit in Dayaben’s character other than Disha Vakani? Let us know!

For more updates, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Bharti Singh Schooled For Saying “Bheed Kam Rakhiye” During Ganpati Festivities, Netizens Say, “Ganesh Ji Ke Liye Gyaan…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram