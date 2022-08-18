Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar is not only famous for giving hit tracks like O Saki Saki, Gali Gali, Garmi, Dilbar, Kar Gayi Chull and many other chartbusters, but also for crying on the show she judges.

The singer often gets brutally trolled by the netizens and has also ended up becoming a meme on social media for crying each time a contestant sings very well on the show or over their hardship stories are revealed on the show.

Neha Kakkar has now once again fallen prey to the brutal trolling on social media after a promo of the show (Superstar Singer 2) that she will be seen judging hit the internet. The promo of the singing reality show was posted on Sony TV’s Instagram handle which showed Neha breaking into tears after a young contestant Mani Punjab sings Maahie Ve.

The promo of Superstar Singer 2 gives a glimpse of how Neha Kakkar gets super emotional after the young contestant gave a beautiful performance by singing the 2002 film Kaante’s Maahie Ve. Neha praises the boy’s performance and says “I have sung this song several times on many shows but I can’t sing as you have.” Neha also hugs the singer and it altogether is an emotional moment which received a lot of applause from the rest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

However, netizens once again point out how Neha is once again crying over a performance. One comment, “Are yaar ye to yaha aur is gane main bhi ro rahi hai”, while another one commented, “Rona chalu iska bc”, The third one said, “How can someone cry at drop of the hat matlab rone jesa kya tha isme”, while the fourth one commented, “Rone ki kaha bat ho gayi didi isme”. The fifth one went on to comment, “Over acting ki dukan”.

This isn’t the first time Neha is being trolled over this, from her songs to weight to her emotional moment on the show, Kakkar ends up getting trolled for no solid reason.

What are your thoughts on Neha Kakkar crying after the young singer sings ‘Maahie Ve’? Let us know in the comments below.

