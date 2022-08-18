Shehnaaz Gill is known for her humour and wit. Whether it is her appearance on Bigg Boss 15 alongside Salman Khan or an interview with Shilpa Shetty, she always manages to brighten your mood. She’s earned massive fame over the years and is one of the biggest names in television today. While she’s now foraying into Bollywood, scroll below to know her thoughts on gracing Koffee With Karan.

KJo led Koffee With Karan is known for its controversial format. This season has seen a lot of debutants including Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda among others. It would be an interesting addition if Shehnaaz graces the couch but is she interested in the first place?

Shehnaaz Gill tells Bollywood Bubble, “Mujhe bahut acha lagega magar usme English kaun bolega (I would love it but who’s going to speak in English).” The host then goes on to tell her that she could speak in Hindi, and that’s what even Kapil Sharma did when he appeared on the show. In fact, one recently even saw Aamir Khan majorly conversing in Hindi.

Shehnaaz Gill then responded, “Thik hai, jab unko bulana hoga vo bula lege (It’s fine, they will call me when they wish to).” Just not that, the Bhaijaan (earlier titled ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’) actress was also asked about who she would take on a road trip with herself.

Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and Jr NTR were the choices she made. That sure would be a sight to witness. Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is also creating a lot of noise over her alleged dating rumours with Bhaijaan co-star Raghav Juyal. Not only did she rubbish the reports but also called out the media for spreading baseless information.

