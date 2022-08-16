Shehnaaz Gill is loved because she’s never held herself from expressing her heart. The actress rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and turned into an overnight sensation. Her bond with Sidharth Shukla is cherished till date but did you know? The Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali diva had previously expressed interest in 3 different men from showbiz. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

If one remembers, Salman Khan used to often address the beauty as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ but with her adorable self and hard work, she earned herself the title of ‘India ki Shehnaaz Gill.’ She will be next starring alongside the superstar in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and leaked pictures have left fans super excited.

Advertisement

Coming back to our topic, if one has seen Bigg Boss 13, they will very well know that Shehnaaz was earlier interested in Paras Chhabra. The duo even struck the chords initially and were almost getting together before Mahira Sharma came into the picture and the ‘possessiveness’ led to all of issues.

In addition, Shehnaaz Gill was also really fond of Gautam Gulati, who is the winner of Bigg Boss 8 and went quite crazy when he entered her season with a special task. He was even left embarrassed at a point but the attention sure must have been overwhelming.

While that remains about Television star, Shehnaaz had also once revealed that she really likes Kartik Aaryan and had left him DMs on Instagram. However, he never responded to her.

But ultimately it was #SidNaaz that was meant to be and there’s no denying that Sidharth Shukla was the perfect match for Shehnaaz Gill.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala In Scam 1992: Amid Harshad Mehta’s Dominance, This Character’s Bad*ssery Won The Hearts Of Many!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram